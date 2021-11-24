Robert C. Scheuerman
Robert Cameron (“Bob, Bobby”) Scheuerman, age 75, passed away peacefully July 20, 2021 in hospice care in Bradenton, Florida with his loving wife of 35 years, Lenice (LaGrow) Scheuerman, at his side.
Bob was a resident of Sebring, Florida for the past 14 years where he enjoyed worship at Grace Bible Church, going to his grandchildren’s, nieces’, and nephews’ special events, family get togethers, playing cards at the local American Legion, VFW, Moose and Am Vets, delivering meals, watching football games, bantering on the telephone with family and friends, sitting on his back porch enjoying music and the conversation, laughter and the quiet with Lenice.
He was born in Nashville, Tennessee. He went to high school in Sparta, Tennessee but went into the United States Navy before graduating and completed his GED there. He served proudly from 1963 to 1967. He was very patriotic. He worked a variety of jobs while young, eventually moving to Atlanta, Georgia and got into the mortgage business, becoming a successful mortgage originator for over 30 years. He transferred from Georgia with Synovus Mortgage in 2007 and retired in late 2008. He then worked part time driving for Alan Jay Fleet delivering vehicles. He delivered meals for Nu-Hope for a few years, made welcome calls to first time visitors for GBC, and more recently drove one of the golf carts at AdventHealth Hospital for transporting people from the parking lot to the main entrance.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo Robert Scheuerman and Donna Corez Simpson Scheuerman.
In addition to his wife, Lenice; he is survived by ‘his’ adult daughters, Nisla (Kenny) Whetstone of Sarasota, Florida, and Alicia (Jim) Chynoweth of Sebring, Florida; four grandchildren, Griffin Chynoweth, Cheyenne Whetstone (Diego) Molina, Kyla Chynoweth, and Kai Whetstone; sisters, Deborah Ann Bailey, Susan Marlow, and Donna Jean Brock; brothers-in-law, Ken, Bill and Keith LaGrow; sister-in-law, Linda High; numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He loved deeply.
A celebration of his life will be held at Grace Bible Church, 4541 Thunderbird Road, Sebring, FL 33872 at 5 p.m. Dec. 3, 2021 in the main worship center with a get together afterwards. In honor of Bob, please wear bright colors, patriotic colors or Christmas colors. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity. Bob believed in giving whenever he could and wherever he saw need.
Per his request, he will be cremated and burial services will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241 (DTBD).
A gathering for family and friends will be in Sparta, Tennessee after the first of the year (DTBD).