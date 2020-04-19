Robert G. Johnson
Robert G. Johnson (better known as Bob), age 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the VA Hospice Center in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Aug. 6, 1923 to Einar and Anne (Nelson) Johnson. He was a devoted husband to his bride (as he called her) Marjorie M. (Berry) Johnson, for 69 years, until she passed away in January of 2013.
Bob served in the Army Air-Corps from 1944-1946. He flew P-51’s in the Pacific as part of the 458th Fighter Squadron. After the war, he continued to fly, working for TWA, and Flying Tigers, among others. He then moved on to corporate aviation, piloting for several companies concluding with American Cyanamid and Falcon Jet. His career fulfilled a childhood dream to be a pilot.
Bob was a dedicated and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, transferring and teaching his enjoyment of sports to his children. He enjoyed ski jumping, skiing, ice skating, swimming, and golf. In retirement, a favorite hobby was flying remote model airplanes with his buddies in Sebring, Florida. He served as a deacon at the Brookfield Congregational Church, Connecticut in the early 1970s and was a member of the ELCA’s Resurrection Lutheran Church in Avon Park, Florida. Bob was a good listener, and smiled warmly as he enjoyed hearing about the exploits of his entire family. He had a good sense of humor which was expressed in the stories he told about his own life.
Bob is survived by his children, Katherine Plumb of Tampa, Florida, Patricia Richter (wife of John) of Reading, Pennslyvania, and Marion Bonnema (partner of Tom Barulli) of Hopatcong, New Jersey; sister-in-law Geraldine Hansen of Shakopee, Minnesota; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert B. Johnson.
Burial will be in the Sarasota National Cemetery next to his wife. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to current restrictions. Contributions may be made in his name to the VA Hospice Center at 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.
Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading, Pennsylvania, and Gendron Funeral Home, Sarasota, Florida are assisting the Johnson family with services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com