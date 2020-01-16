Robert H. Stevens
Robert H. Stevens, 88, of Lake Placid, Florida, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at his residence. Robert was born on Oct. 30, 1931 in Lake Placid, New York to parents Helen (Olney) and Bert Stevens.
Robert served his country with honors in the United States Marine Corps in Korea, receiving the Purple Heart. Robert was an owner and agent in the insurance industry. He has been a resident of Lake Placid since 1996, moving here from LaPorte, Indiana. Robert was a very active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Placid where he was an Elder and served on several boards.
He also belonged to the American Legion Placid Post 25 and the Chosen Few. Robert enjoyed working around the house and enjoyed his Corvettes. Robert loved to be around his family and friends anytime they could get together, especially his grandchildren.
Robert is preceded in death by his loving son, Michael Richard, and he is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Pat; sons, Mark Robert (Nancy) and Jeffrey Daniel; grandchildren, Paige, Kelly, and Kate, and his brother-in-law, Dan Beil.
A service to celebrate Robert’s life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 25 Lakeview St., Lake Placid with Rev. Richard A. Norris officiating. Military honors will be presented by the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Robert’s memory to the Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.
A graveside service will be held at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in LaPorte, Indiana. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.