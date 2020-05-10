Robert Hancz
Robert Hancz, 83, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Hospice House in Fort Pierce, Florida. Born on March 14, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan. He was the son of Geza and Elizabeth (Nagy) Hancz. Robert married Doris Meyer on May 24, 1958, in Maybee, Michigan. Robert graduated Airport High School, Carleton, Michigan, Class of 1954. He later graduated from General Motors Institute in 1958. He was employed by GM as an engineer, retiring in 1992.
Robert is survived by his wife, Doris of 61 years, and children, Robert (Patsy), Thomas (Colleen), and Katharine (Scott) Hancz-Behn; grandchildren, Renee’, Nicole, Taylor, Megan (Adam), Morgan, and Stephen, and great-grandchildren, Jeremy and Patrick. He is also survived by brother Fred (Mary) Hancz, and sisters, Elizabeth Bieszcard and Deborah Wierman. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, James.
Cremation has taken place through Dowden Funeral Home, Sebring, Florida. A celebration of life will be held in Sebring at a later date.