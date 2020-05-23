Robert S. Saville
Robert Stephen Saville, 79, of Avon Park, Florida died on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his home. He was born on Dec. 3, 1940 in San Diego, California and became a resident of Highlands County in 2017, coming from Colorado. He served in the U.S. Air Force, retiring at the rank of chief master sergeant after 31 years of service. Robert was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Wauchula.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Deland and Lois Saville; first wife, Guadalupe Yolanda Saville, and brother, Deland Saville. Survivors include his wife, Bertha Alicia Saville of Avon Park; four sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Christina Saville of Arkansas, Robert Saville of Nevada, Deland and Claudia Saville of Alabama, and Paul and Dana Saville of Minnesota; two daughters and sons-in-law, Zina and Dean Rhodes of Arkansas, and Erika and Dennis Wood of Florida; 25 grandchildren, Joanne, David, Samantha, Deland, Jessica, Stephen, Matthew, Daniel, Jadin, and Talia Saville, Alec Sigdestad, Christopher Rhodes, Sister Mary Crown of Purity (Kristina) Wood, Christopher, Christian, Christman, Cristephen, Christamas, Christavis, Kristandra, Christavier, Kristiana, Kristamarie, Christaidan, and Kristabella Wood; and two great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Lilianna Gibson.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 25, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 408 Heard Bridge Road, Wauchula.
Robarts Family Funeral Home, Wauchula, is in charge of arrangements.