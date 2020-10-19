I am writing to encourage people to vote for Kevin Roberts for county commissioner. I believe that Kevin is the best candidate for the open position.
I have known Kevin as a co-worker, a supervisor, and a dear friend since 1979 when we both worked at Health and Rehabilitation Services (HRS) in the Child Welfare division. At that time Kevin was supervising child neglect and abuse counselors and I was working in foster care and adoptions. I later switched to investigations and Kevin became my supervisor.
Several in the community saw a need for a new work to bring agencies working with children together to provide preventative interventions. This resulted in the Children’s Services Council being formed in the early '90s, Kevin was selected to head this program and at the same time, became the director of the Highlands County Human Services Agency. Under his direction, several programs came into existence such as the abuse shelter, the Champion for Children building where staffings were held involving representatives from the various agencies who worked with the families being staffed, and multiple other programs to assist families.
I say all of this to point out Kevin’s history of helping families. He more than knows the “ropes” and his way around various issues. He is a strong family man and a strong Christion. His ethics are above question and his willingness to work hard is evidenced by his history of service. You could not vote for a better candidate than Kevin.
Katherine Main
Lake Placid