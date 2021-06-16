Roberts has helped many through his work
Kudos to Kevin (Roberts) on receiving a well-deserved award. I would like to add a little more information to the great article on Kevin Roberts.
Kevin did not begin his passion to help children while sitting in an office chair, he began by working in the trenches of child abuse investigations. Those trenches are often dangerous, he was shot at during one of those, and emotionally agonizing at times. Most who have worked in them cannot walk away untouched.
Kevin moved from that role to supervising those who worked in those investigations, helping make decisions concerning which children needed to be removed from abusive and or neglectful situations. Another emotionally draining job. He was my supervisor at that time.
His history of working with abuse/neglect background led to Kevin being hired as human services director for Highland County, putting him in a position to implement changes. Many working with children at that time wanted changes that would increase our efficiency in helping children with whom we were involved. Kevin came up with ideas that were put into place to make those changes, the most significant of those, in my opinion, were the Abuse Shelter, the Champion for Children Advocacy Center, and the Champion for Children Foundation, which is the financial arm for providing services for children.
Yes, Kevin deserved this honor and more for his impact on our county and the number of families and children whose lives have been positively impacted by what Kevin has accomplished in his career since.
Katherine Main
Sebring