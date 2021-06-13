SEBRING — County Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he didn’t realize he was up for an award, but he got one this past week: The 2021 Bud Cramer Advocacy Award from the National Children’s Alliance.
Roberts, Champion for Children founder and chairman of the board for that organization, received the award on June 7 for his tireless support of child advocacy and years of dedication to protecting our county’s children.
“It was a complete surprise to me,” Roberts said. “I didn’t even know I’d been entered.”
He didn’t, because county officials had kept it a surprise. Ingra Gardner, formerly of Nu-Hope of Highlands County and recently-hired director of Community Programs for Highlands County Government, submitted the application on his behalf, unknown to him, with help from Carissa Marine, current CEO of Champion for Children.
In her letter, Gardner states that Roberts’ work for children began in 1975, when he relocated to Highlands County from Kentucky to be close to his wife’s family. In the first 15 years, he worked on boards and councils that advocated for children’s welfare. In 1990, the Board of County Commissioners developed a task force to look into child welfare. It became the Children’s Services Council in 1991, and Roberts served as the first executive director.
During his tenure, Gardner writes, Roberts saw the shortcomings of government programs and assistance to both children and their families, and by 1993, had worked with others to form the Children’s Services Foundation of Highlands County, which later became the Champion for Children Foundation. The non-governmental nonprofit organization is dedicated to improving the lives of children and their families.
Later, in 1998, he would gather community stakeholders to establish the Ruth E. Handley Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC).
“Mr. Roberts has worked to build a community that cares,” Gardner wrote.
Roberts said he found inspiration for the CAC from a similar facility established by former Congressman Robert E. “Bud” Cramer in Huntsville, Alabama. Cramer’s advocacy center model houses several agencies under one roof to better facilitate cooperation in various aspects of case work for abused children, as well as helping families in need to prevent root causes of stress that can lead to abuse or breakdown.
Each year, the Bud Cramer Advocacy Award recognizes an elected official who has demonstrated a sincere commitment to children through their extraordinary promotion of the Children’s Advocacy Center model and demonstrating a spirit of collaboration working toward the safety of every child.
Marine, in her letter, said Roberts has “a sincere heart for people” and a “passion for helping others, especially those facing abuse, trauma, or any unfair treatment.”
As CEO for Champion for Children, he worked with supporters, sponsors and agencies to raise funds and establish initiatives to directly assist children and families facing various crisis situations. Although he retired from the county’s Human Services division in 2007 and later retired as CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation, Marine said he continued to work for children.
The Foundation honored him in 2019 with its Lifetime Achievement Award, and shortly after that, he ran for and was elected as county commissioner.
Jeff Roth, former director of the CAC, wrote a note to send with a card to Roberts upon hearing that he would receive the Cramer Award. The note, dated March 29, accompanied a card depicting a wolf, which reminded Roth of Roberts: One who educates the young, cares for their injured and lives in a close-knit family group. He said he could not be more excited that his friend won the Bud Cramer Award.
“I hope others can fully understand the impact of this recognition and what it means as a testament to your life’s endeavors,” Roth wrote.
For himself, Roberts could only say he felt humbled by the recognition, especially since it came on the front-end of a week where he will celebrate both his birthday and wedding anniversary.
“I don’t seek applause,” Roberts said. “[It’s] not something I seek or that I knew about. When this happens, it touches your heart.”