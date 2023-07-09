Commissioner Kevin Roberts would like Highlands County to have its own coins.
These would be challenge coins marking Highlands as a “Purple Heart Community.”
Florida, designated a Purple Heart State by The Military Order of the Purple Heart, has dozens of such designated towns, cities, counties and routes. They include Frostproof, Sebring, Highlands County and the length of U.S. 27.
They join more than 900 cities nationwide in honoring 1.6 million military personnel and veterans who were wounded in combat. Highlands County joined that group 10 years ago with a proclamation on Nov. 19, 2013.
Roberts learned about this kind of designation at the end of June at the 2023 Florida Association of Counties (FAC) Conference, and learned about Highlands County’s designation this past week.
Roberts’ father received a Purple Heart, wounded in Pacific Theater combat in World War II.
He also met newly-installed FAC President Bill Truex, who had a challenge coin, the type normally used by military and emergency response personnel.
This one, however, had the emblem of the Purple Heart on one side and the seal of Charlotte County on the other, along with Truex’s name. Roberts said Monday that he wanted to see about getting challenge coins made.
“Here we are 10 years later, and no one knew it. No one talked it up,” he said.
The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 601 has erected a monument at Veterans Beach, and County Veterans Service Officer Denise Williams said the county will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the county designation this November.
Williams returned from serving in Afghanistan that same year in 2013. She also served in Iraq, and she knew people who received a Purple Heart. She said Highlands has a lot of Purple Heart recipients wounded in combat in World War II, the Korean War or the Vietnam War.
“It’s a very prestigious award that comes with a high price,” Williams said.
Veterans who wear a Purple Heart carry external and internal scars she said, sometimes shrapnel, for the rest of their lives.
Recipients who’ve served with the Green Berets, Navy Seals and U.S. Special Forces might never have public recognition, given the secret nature of their missions.
“War is never pretty,” Williams said, but the front lines are not what they once were. Soldiers in foreign lands — whether in Iraq, Poland or Germany — live alongside potential enemies. Walking outside the walls of a base means being on the front lines, she said, and active bases can have a constant threat of mortar fire or other attacks.
Purple Heart cities and counties, as well as The Purple Heart Trail, exist to express gratitude to those who received the medal while defending America’s freedoms. Signs placed at various locations annotate seven routes, 40 counties and 83 cities that commend Purple Heart recipients.