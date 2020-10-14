The November elections will result in most of the five County Commission seats being filled by newcomers to the board. That alone is a compelling reason to choose my friend, Kevin Roberts, to fill the District 1 seat.
Mr. Roberts has proven leadership skills, having served as director of Human Services for Highlands County from 1991-2007, before investing his time and talents into founding and leading the Champion for Children Foundation, which has helped thousands of children and families.
During his 23 years as CEO of Champion for Children Foundation, Mr. Roberts has established the Children’s Advocacy Center, a Safehouse for battered women, and The Circle Theatre, a jewel of Sebring’s downtown Circle. Proving his strong fiscal conservative views, the Foundation never borrowed money from lending institutions to fund any of those endeavors.
Mr. Roberts is dedicated to his family and community. He and his wife of 47 years, Debbie, have three daughters and six grandchildren. He is an active member of Bible Fellowship Church in Sebring. He earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Leo University in 1972 and a master’s degree from Rollins College in 1981.
During his many years as a public servant in Highlands County since 1975, Mr. Roberts has earned many awards, including Humanitarian of the Year, Child Advocate of the Year, Citizen of the Year (twice), and a Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition, he has won the admiration of most of those he has come in contact with.
Mr. Roberts’ vision for Highlands County is one of conservative budgeting, mutual respect and building a stronger bond between the public and private sectors — much as he has done over the years in his work with the highly-praised Champion for Children Foundation.
A vote for Kevin Roberts is a vote for a better, stronger Highlands County.
Mat Delaney
Lake Placid