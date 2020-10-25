In 20 years having known Kevin Roberts our relationship has evolved from supervisor, to mentor, to friend and now I would say confidant. Those seeking success try and surround themselves with successful people. People who listen and give counsel to make us better individuals. I know Kevin Roberts as a person of faith who will take pause to hear opposing viewpoints but be meticulous in making judgments and doggedly defend his decisions once made.
When Kevin first contemplated running for county commissioner, I was one he sought an audience. As he listed his credentials, all I could think was why? In his retirement years, having had so many accomplishments to his credit, not needing the money nor the accolades, would he want to expose himself to the criticisms of public office? When asked, his answer was, “I feel like I still have something to offer this community I love so much.”
Servant leadership is what our county needs and that is what you will get in voting for Kevin Roberts. He is a man of character who will always do the right thing when the door is shut and no-one else is watching, even if it is unpopular.
Kevin Roberts’ experiences, ethics and character, will make him a great asset to the county commissioners. I would first say vote and honor those who gave their full measure to give you this right. Second, I would respectfully request your consideration in voting Kevin Roberts to serve as your county commissioner.
Jeffrey Roth
Avon Park