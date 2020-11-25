SEBRING — Steven Robertson, retired firefighter and detention deputy, and lifetime member of West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department, has died.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Joyce, a lifetime partner at home and in the department, as well as a legacy of service, improved firefighting standards and relationships built among fellow firefighters and the community.
He died last week while out of town, visiting family, said West Sebring Fire Chief Joe Romanik.
“Steven [Robertson] was that way,” said Billy Kingston, Highlands County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief 2 who served under Robertson as a volunteer firefighter. “He often took the approach that a stranger was a friend he hadn’t met yet.”
When Kingston started with West Sebring, he said, Robertson was a captain, but soon moved to assistant chief, a position Kingston succeeded him in under Scott Mann, now retired former chief of WSVFD.
“He was a giving man, a serving man,” Mann said of Robertson. “He believed whole-heartedly in the fire service. He was, all-in-all, a good man.”
Both Mann and Kingston spoke of Robertson’s passion for training new firefighter recruits, as did Romanik, who announced Robertson’s passing on Tuesday, noting that Robertson began serving with the department in 1995, after serving many years with the Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department in New Jersey.
“He brought a lot of knowledge to the younger folks,” Mann said.
“He trained me,” Romanik said. “That was his big thing. He wanted to train everybody and train them right.”
Romanik said Robertson held a seat on the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Joint Council. Kingston added that Robertson’s passion for and involvement with the Florida State Firefighters Association helped draw otherwise unavailable training expertise and opportunities to the Heartland, with a lot of drilling.
“He was a discipline kind of guy,” Kingston said. “He wanted people to be disciplined in their approach. If they were disciplined, they’d be ready for things when they go wrong.”
Rather than people get the wrong idea about an “all-work and no-play” personality, Kingston pointed out how much Robertson helped with the annual fundraising barbecue put on by West Sebring each February. It didn’t always raise tons of money, Kingston said, but it mattered more to Robertson and to the department as a means of meeting and seeing people, and building relationships.
“Life is all about building relationships,” Kingston said, noting how Robertson had taught him through words and deeds over the years. To this day, Kingston said, he can call someone up to get something done because of those relationships Robertson helped build at and through West Sebring.
Both Romanik and Mann said Roberston and his wife always made sure to have lots of baked goods to sell and serve at the chicken barbecue.
In fact, she got trained in fire standards, too, Kingston said, certified as a firefighter to make sure she and her husband served together.
“She’s still in our department as well, in support status,” Romanik said, noting that she is certified as Firefighter 1.
Romanik also said that even though Robertson had moved to support status himself, he was still there whenever they needed them.
Kingston holds the couple’s marriage up as an example to other couples who might find difficulty building time together when one volunteers in a potentially dangerous service. There were few people like Robertson who would work at a job like the Highlands County Jail and then volunteer after hours at a potentially dangerous job like firefighting, but Robertson did.
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman sent out a statement of condolences to Robertson’s family on behalf of all his deputies.
“We want them to know they are in our prayers,” he stated.
“Anytime a fire service loses a longtime member, we mourn together,” said Marc Bashoor, chief of Highlands County Fire Rescue and Highlands County’s director of Public Safety, adding that anyone who puts in that many years deserves every honor.
“I want to thank the Robertson family for sharing him with the fire service all these years,” Bashoor said.
Romanik said the celebration of life service for lifetime member Assistant Chief Steven Robertson will be 5-7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home at 4001 Sebring Parkway in Sebring, a few blocks down from WSVFD Station 9. The funeral is at 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at St. Agnes Episcopal Church at 3840 Lakeview Drive in Sebring.