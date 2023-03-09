SEBRING—Joshua Jessie Robins, 44, listed as homeless, was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Saturday afternoon. He will now face charges of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed, counterfeiting of public record certificate, larceny, theft of utility serves over $300 but less than $5,000 and property damage under $200.
According to the arrest report, HCSO was contacted by a Tampa resident who also has a residence on Cemetery Road. The victim advised the neighbors and maintenance person told her someone moved into the home. She also said the home was vacant since 2019 and no one had permission to be in the home.