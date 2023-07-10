Oscar Robinson, 67, of Sebring has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for armed drug trafficking. The judgment was handed down Friday by U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore.
Friday’s press release from the United States Department of Justice stated Robinson pleaded guilty “to possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.”
According to the DOJ, Robinson was distributing crack cocaine from his Sebring home on July 21, 2021 and on Jan. 21, 2022. A search warrant was obtained for his home and executed on Feb. 1, 2022.
The search of the home turned up a loaded .357 caliber handgun, “several grams” of crack and a “detailed drug ledger,” the DOJ said. In addition, law enforcement found more than $10,000.
Robinson is known to law enforcement as he has prior Florida convictions. In Highlands County Clerk of Court records, Robinson has multiple court cases involving cocaine possession and/or sales dating back to 1991. Many of those cases are listed as “Nolle Prosequi” and “No billed” by the prosecution.
In the state of Florida, Robinson’s felony convictions include assault with intent to commit robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of cocaine, sale of cocaine and more.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office aided the Drug Enforcement Agency Miami office with the investigation in this case.