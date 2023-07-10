Oscar Robinson, 67, of Sebring has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for armed drug trafficking. The judgment was handed down Friday by U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore.

Friday’s press release from the United States Department of Justice stated Robinson pleaded guilty “to possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.”

Recommended for you