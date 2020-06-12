SEBRING — Melody Abreu Rodiguez, 27, address not given, was arrested on Tuesday just before 3 p.m. by officers from the Sebring Police Department. She is facing charges of felony resisting an officer with violence, felony battery on an officer, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor property damage of over $200 and under $1,000.
She is being held with a $3,000 bond at the Highlands County Jail.
According to the arrest report, the victim told police that he and Rodriguez were arguing when she broke the glass on his front door. He attempted to call 911 but Rodriguez allegedly turned him around using his shoulders. The suspect left the residence.
While the officer was investigating, the defendant returned and was in the driver’s seat of her car. The officer requested she get out of the car and she refused. The report states the officer told Rodriguez she was not allowed to leave and told her to get out of the car again. Rodriguez allegedly tried to put the car in drive. The report shows the officer put his hand in the car to stop the defendant from shifting gears. The report shows that when the officer put his hand in the car, Rodriguez allegedly bit the officer’s left hand and broke the skin.
After being bitten, the officer tried to pull Rodriguez out of the car but she hit the officer with her hand to his head, according to the report. The officer got his taser out and told Rodriguez to get out of the car while he opened the driver’s door. Rodriguez tried to pull away but the officer took her to the ground and handcuffed her. The officer had minor injuries to his ear, elbow and hand and was treated at AdventHealth Prompt Care.