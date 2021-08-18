SEBRING — On Tuesday, Highlands County Firefighter Lt. Luis Rodriguez received the first-ever Medal of Valor given by Highlands County Fire Rescue for saving a woman from a fire.
Rodriguez’s father, Soloman Rodriguez, accepted it for him. HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor said Lt. Rodriguez could not attend the presentation as he had just contracted COVID-19 and had to stay home.
Lt. Rodriguez said via text Tuesday that it was too bad he couldn’t be there.
“Just really happy we were able to save a life,” Rodriguez texted. “It’s not common [that] people rescued from a house fire survive.”
Alison Taylor had been inside a burning house for 25 minutes when help arrived, Bashoor said, but she survived, thanks to the work of emergency rescuers.
In addition, Bashoor presented Life Saver Awards to Rodriguez, Paramedic Michael Tallent, EMT Amanda Fant, Aeromed Flight Nurse Laurie Duppenthaler, Aeromed Flight Paramedic Mark Adams and Aeromed Pilot Carl Jolly, who was on duty Tuesday.
Bashoor also presented Firefighter/EMT Kelly Gibson Schwingel with a Job Well Done Award for taking on the duties of an entire fire crew alone, until additional crews arrived on Engines 9 and 10 from West Sebring Fire stations.
He also praised all the other support personnel, from the dispatchers to the staff at Tampa General Hospital for Taylor’s recovery. She was released from the hospital on Aug. 10, having missed the funeral of her father, Haywood Taylor.
Bashoor said that when fire crews got the call at 12:45 a.m. July 23 for a burning house in Sebring Hills, the first units to arrive were Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies and Medic Unit 10-1 from West Sebring Station 10.
They were not equipped to enter the burning building, but tried to locate the woman trapped inside, whom Bashoor identified as Alison Taylor.
Emergency responders had been told by dispatchers that she had been trapped inside for some time. Reports at the time said she had called a family member for help, who then drove to the house to check on her before calling 911.
Rodriguez arrived in Engine 7, driven by Schwingel, who immediately hooked up hoses, operated the pump and ran a line to the front door while getting into gear to go into the house.
While she did that, Bashoor said, Rodriguez went to the back where a deputy had gotten a patio door open. Rodriguez entered the house with no hose – just bunker gear, an air tank and a thermal scanner – to look for Taylor.
He found her in the living room, Bashoor said, five feet from her front door, overcome by the heat and smoke. He got her out of there, handed her over to the medics, then took the hose in to contain the fire.
The medics started advanced life support skills and took Taylor to an Aeromed helicopter, which airlifted her to Tampa.
“Everyone deserves a thank you for this,” Bashoor said.