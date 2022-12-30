SEBRING – Joao Estaban Rodriguez-Martinez, 37, of Avon Park, was arrested Tuesday afternoon. The defendant is being charged with aggravated stalking.

The charges stem from incidents reported from just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 5 through shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 6, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. The victim of the crime told deputies the defendant allegedly made several “blocked phone calls” even after he was told to leave her alone.

