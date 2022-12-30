SEBRING – Joao Estaban Rodriguez-Martinez, 37, of Avon Park, was arrested Tuesday afternoon. The defendant is being charged with aggravated stalking.
The charges stem from incidents reported from just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 5 through shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 6, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. The victim of the crime told deputies the defendant allegedly made several “blocked phone calls” even after he was told to leave her alone.
The defendant allegedly threatened the victim and her husband. The victim told deputies the defendant called and stated he was outside. The victim told deputies she could see someone matching the defendant’s description outside via her security camera.
The defendant allegedly called the victim in excess of 75 times in four hours. The defendant contacted the victim in the deputy’s presence and she set the phone to a three-way conversation. The deputy heard threats to harm the victim.
The deputy told the defendant to quit calling the victim but he allegedly made several more calls. The deputy wrote the calls were causing fear and distress in the victim.