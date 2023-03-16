Rogue wrecked

A white 2021 Nissan Rogue sits Wednesday morning on U.S. 98 missing its front end after colliding with the side of a westbound Peterbilt sod truck. Neither driver was injured, and the road, cut to one lane of travel, was cleared within an hour.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

SEBRING — The bad news Wednesday morning for the driver of a 2021 Nissan Rogue was losing his front-end to a sod truck.

The good news is that he lived to tell about it, had few if any injuries and got a ride home.

Recommended for you