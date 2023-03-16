SEBRING — The bad news Wednesday morning for the driver of a 2021 Nissan Rogue was losing his front-end to a sod truck.
The good news is that he lived to tell about it, had few if any injuries and got a ride home.
The Florida Highway Patrol trooper on scene said he planned to give Bruce Arthur Shrock of Sebring a ride. The man’s white Rogue was totaled, and he didn’t need to be transported by Emergency Medical Services.
The crash took place at or just before 10 a.m. Wednesday where County Road 17 meets U.S. 98. Sandy’s Café 98 sits just across from the junction.
It’s unknown whether Shrock was turning out from the county road or the café parking lot. Preliminary information from the FHP does not tell. Either way, his front end got in the way of a westbound sod truck, a faded crimson Peterbilt driven by Eduardo Herrera Loa of Ruskin.
The truck did not appear to sustain much damage, but the Rogue had its headlights, cowling, radiator and the front parts of its hood and fenders sheared off.
The impact spun the Rogue to face west in the center cross-hatched portion of the road, by the center turn lane, but it left the passenger cabin undamaged.
The crash cut traffic flow on U.S. 98 down to one lane for the better part of an hour, until a tow truck could clear the wreckage.
