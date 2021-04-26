ST. PETERSBURG — When an early caution slowed the action on the streets of St. Petersburg, Michael Carter (No. 08 Carter Racing Enterprises) thought that his work to pull away from the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires field was all for naught. He didn’t need to worry; when racing resumed, he still could not be caught. Carter took the win by over two seconds, a mammoth margin in MX-5 Cup competition, and leaves St. Petersburg in the points lead following six races in the 14-race championship.
Starting from the pole, Carter held off Gresham Wagner (No. 5 Spark Performance) through the opening laps. Any mistake by Wagner meant he was pounced on by a train of cars behind him. This gave Carter the opportunity to build a comfortable gap, until 10 minutes into the race, the car of Aaron Jeansonne (No. 24 Provision Motorsports) caught fire and brought out the race’s only full-course yellow. Jeansonne was able to pull off and exit the car.
When the track was clear and green flag racing resumed, there was 26 minutes left on the race clock. This commenced a hectic battle for second through sixth positions, which enabled Carter to once again pull away.
The fight for the final two podium spots was intense. Eventually, Sam Paley (No. 28 McCumbee McAleer Racing) emerged as the breakaway driver to chase down Carter.
While scrapping for third, Wagner and Jared Thomas (No. 96 JTR Motorsports Engineering) made contact in Turn Two. Thomas spun and was lucky to have not been hit by any of the cars packed up behind them. Wagner continued on, and Thomas dropped down the order. He eventually climbed back to 16th at the finish.
Race One winner Selin Rollan (No. 87 Hixon Motor Sports) did not get a chance to challenge for the podium. Contact with the wall in Turn 10 damaged his car and he parked in pit lane with 10 minutes left.
Up front, Paley was ever so slightly chipping away at Carter’s lead, but eventually ran out of time. Carter took the win by 2.210 seconds over Paley.
The first race opened with a brilliant battle between Carter, Rollan and Wagner, with each taking turns at the front.
While the track is one that is notoriously difficult for passing, the Mazda MX-5 Cup drivers once again defied expectations by exchanging positions lap after lap around the 1.8-mile temporary street circuit.
“That was fun, having the three of us there,” Rollan said of the three-way fight for the lead. “We race against each other a lot. It surprised all of us I think that we were able to pass as much as we were able to.”
Even with the position swapping, the trio soon pulled away from the rest of the field. The trio became a duo, however, when Wagner pulled his car onto pitlane after a broken drivetrain ended his race with 25 minutes left on the clock.
Drake Kemper (No. 99 Provision Motorsports) brought out the race’s only full course caution after he went off course and into the Turn Four runoff area. Having started the race at the back of the pack after a setback in qualifying, Kemper had side to side contact with a competitor while battling for position in Turn Three, and went off course in Turn Four, making contact with the wall in the runoff area.
The cleanup in Turn Four was lengthy and when the green flag came back out, there was less than two minutes left on the clock, making for a one lap sprint to the finish.
Rollan had secured the lead over Carter before the yellow, but now the two did not have the security of a large gap to the rest of the field.
Rollan knew he had to be perfect. He hit all his marks and Carter had nowhere to challenge. Rollan took his second win of the season by 0.530-second over Carter.
Starting from eighth place, rookie Chris Nunes (No. 32 JTR Motorsports Engineering) secured his first MX-5 Cup podium with a third-place finish. Nunes was the runner up in the recent Mazda MX-5 Cup Shootout and recipient of a $75,000 scholarship from Mazda.
“Honestly, it feels great,” Nunes said. “I am so honored and privileged to be racing here with the support of Mazda. This is just about my one-year anniversary since moving from dirt racing to asphalt, so this is a dream come true to be racing this Mazda in St. Petersburg on this IndyCar weekend. This is one of the greatest feelings I’ve ever experienced in all of my life!
A recap of Rounds Five and Six at St. Petersburg will air on NBCSN, Wednesday, May 5, at 3 p.m.
Mazda MX-5 Cup Rounds Seven and Eight will take place May 14–16 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Both races will be streamed live on IMSA.com and NBC Sports Gold TrackPass.