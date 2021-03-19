SEBRING — The Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires likes to promote the close racing the series has to offer. On Thurday at Sebring International Raceway, fans got to see exactly that, as Selin Rollan took the victory by .0001 seconds — the second-closest race in the history of the MX-5 Cup series.
Hixon Motor Sports' Rollan, along with Gresham Wagner and Michael Carter, crossed the finish line in a three-way photo finish and not even the drivers knew who had won the race.
"Passing the start-finish line I had no idea that Michael was even there or that we even won the race," Rollan said. "I went through that whole cool down lap not knowing where we finished."
The three had pulled away from the field early, only to see a yellow flag come out for an incident in Turn 1 and bunch the field back up. The three pulled away once again and took some turns in the lead before the final-lap sprint to the finish, where Rollan edged out Carter and Wagner was third.
Spark Performance's Wagner did lead the most laps of the race and received 10 bonus points.
Justin Piscitell placed fourth and Drake Kemper was fifth.
Wagner became the first two-time winner of the year when he captured Friday's race in less dramatic fashion, beating Carter to the finish line by .964 seconds. Bryan Ortiz rounded out the podium. Aaron Jeansonne was fourth and
Rollan had contact with Justin Piscitell, which ended his chances and knocked Piscitell from the race. Rollan ended up placing ninth in the race and Piscitell was 25th after completing just 10 laps in the race.
Lake Placid's Dan Moen, who finished 21st in the opening race, had car issues on the first lap and was unable to continue.
The Mazda MX-5 Cup series will remain in Florida, with Rounds 5-6 taking place in St. Petersburg on April 23-25.