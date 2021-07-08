SEBRING — Two separate rollover wrecks, two days apart, had very separate results for drivers and their families.
Neither driver had been identified as of press time Tuesday. One died Sunday on State Road 66 and another, a Highlands County dump truck driver, was taken to a hospital in critical condition after his truck overturned Tuesday morning on State Road 70.
“Earlier this morning a member of our work family was injured in a crash on State Road 70,” Highlands County Administrator Randy Vosburg said. “We wish for a speedy recovery and our thoughts go out to the family and coworkers during this tough time.”
The dump truck was in a single-vehicle crash at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday. It overturned onto the driver’s side at the County Road 29 intersection on SR 70, spilling the load on the pavement. Emergency crews took almost three hours to clear the two-lane cross-state artery.
County officials, in an emailed notice Tuesday afternoon, also stated that “as a work family, news like this is hard,” and requested prayers for the employee and the family and for county employees.
Man dies on July 4The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a pickup rolled over Sunday in a different single-vehicle crash on State Road 66, west of Sparta Road.
FHP reports state that the 32-year-old Sebring man veered left off the road at 7:35 p.m. Sunday, onto the grass shoulder and was ejected from his truck when it hit a power pole and rolled over.
He was pronounced dead on the scene, and FHP is still investigating.
By the Highlands News-Sun’s records, he is now the 15th person to die on Highlands County roads this year. At this same time in 2020, Highlands County had 12 fatalities.
This year’s other fatalities have included a pedestrian, a cyclist and a motorcycle rider. The rest have been drivers and/or passengers in automobiles.