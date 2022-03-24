SEBRING — A rollover on U.S. 27 Tuesday morning spilled some apple juice, but didn’t have serious injury.
Highlands County sheriff’s officials said the driver didn’t lose all the load of concentrate when his tanker semi-trailer tipped over. Also fortunate, the driver was not badly hurt.
The single-vehicle crash took place at 6:46 a.m. Fermin Barrera, 57, of Miami was northbound on U.S. 27, approaching U.S. 98 when for unknown reasons, he veered onto the shoulder and then over-corrected, sheriff’s officials said.
He received several cuts to his face when the rig toppled with 22,000 pounds of apple juice concentrate. Some of it spilled, sheriff’s officials said.
The sticky situation closed northbound lanes of U.S. 27 from that time until 9:30 a.m., sheriff’s officials said, when fire crews from Highlands County Fire Rescue Stations 19 and 17, as well as Medic Unit 3, had finished clearing up the mess.