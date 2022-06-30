SEBRING — Two separate and very different crashes kept emergency personnel busy toward the end of the workday Tuesday.
A single-vehicle skid-and-rollover crash at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on a rural two-lane curve on Arbuckle Creek Road sent a young man to a local hospital.
A little more than an hour later, after emergency responders had just cleared the first crash, a three-car collision took place at the very busy six-lane junction of U.S. 27 and West County Road 17-A and Stryker Road in Avon Park.
The first crash involved just one person, a young male driver of a white Ford F250 4x4 pickup. Highlands County Fire Rescue personnel on scene said Florida Highway Patrol still had a trooper en route from Arcadia after paramedics with Medic Unit 17-1 had already loaded up the driver and taken him to a local hospital.
First on the scene was Sylvia Moore, a pathologist with AdventHealth, who said she was westbound, a good distance away from the site of the crash, when she saw the eastbound truck lose control, skid and roll three times through a cattle fence and into a field on her side of the road.
The truck landed facing west, and she said she found the young man lying face down on the ground between the road and the truck. She immediately called 911 and then tried to provide what care she could.
“God put me here for a reason,” Moore said.
Fire Engines E-19 from DeSoto City and E-24 from Lorida responded to the site, on a slight curve just west of the Highlands County Landfill.
Later that evening, at 5:38 p.m., Highlands County 911 Consolidated Dispatch called emergency crews to a three-car collision where West County Road 17-A meets U.S. 27, north of Avon Park.
The impact left one blue sedan sprawled across the median of the six-lane highway with heavy damage to its passenger side.
Florida Highway Patrol is expected to investigate that crash, as it did for a rollover crash last Monday, June 20, at U.S. 27 and Stryker Road. As of yet, reports have not been released on any of the crashes.
Motorists are advised to take precaution wherever they drive, whether on rural roads or urban highways, and adjust their driving to road conditions, traffic signals, other traffic and safe driving speeds.