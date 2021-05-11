This past week, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new bill into law that aimed to strengthen Florida’s election security. It makes Florida one of the strictest, if not the strictest, states in the nation when it comes to voting. While the column is not meant to focus on the bill itself, it is meant to focus on how Governor DeSantis signed it into law.
DeSantis did this live on Fox News during one of their most popular shows, which is seen by hundreds of thousands of conservative voters. He did not just talk about the bill, but also about the work that he has done as governor during the pandemic and his stance on law enforcement. This comes at an especially critical time for the Republican Party that is looking to place a strong candidate to run against Joe Biden in 2024. Everything that Governor DeSantis has done since the previous election seems to indicate that he has his eyes on the Republican nomination in 2024. Frankly, he is truly their best chance.
As early as it may seem, Governor DeSantis could very easily defeat President Biden in his reelection campaign. Even though his performance as the governor of Florida has faced criticism, he has become extremely popular with conservatives and moderates. Personally, I would attribute this to the fact that he embodies much of former President Trump’s platform with a better manner of presenting it. There is nothing wrong with being a conservative, but the manner in which a person upholds themselves tends to be the problem. The respectful and calm manner that Governor DeSantis presents himself is what leads moderates to be open to voting for him. He is able to articulate his opinions in a respectful manner and only shows his tougher stances when he needs to.
As I have said before, moderates win elections and Governor DeSantis has the ability to attract them to his side. There is even talk of Senator Tim Scott becoming his running mate, which would attract the African-American vote. Many minority groups voted in lower numbers for the Democratic Party than in previous elections and the Republican Party could easily take advantage of this trend.
That being said, Governor DeSantis’ biggest challenge in his journey to the White House will be former President Donald Trump. He still has a significant portion of the Republican Party hoping that he chooses to run again in 2024. In Highlands County, it is not uncommon to see Trump 2024 flags already being flown.
If President Trump would decide to run again in the next election, it would split apart the Republican Party into two different factions. You would see part of the party think it is time for a new approach to winning back the White House and their counterparts arguing that the Trump Train is still going strong. Regardless of which side is correct, any division in the party will only serve to benefit President Biden’s chances of serving a second term.
The Republican Party cannot take advantage of attracting the moderate voters if they cannot get their entire party to get behind Governor DeSantis. Therefore, if you want the Republican Party to win back the White House, then it may be time to embrace change and hang up Ron DeSantis flags.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.