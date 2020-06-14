Ronald C. Morris
Ronald C. Morris, 93, of Sebring, Florida died June 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Middle Point, Ohio moving to Sebring in 1976 from Van Wert, Ohio. He had owned Ronnie’s Gulf Station in Ohio then was a mechanic at Highlands Amoco Station in Sebring. He was a member and greeter at St. John’s United Methodist Church where he volunteered his time keeping up the church’s vehicles.
He survived by his sons, Mike and Randy of Sebring and Rick from Van Wert, Ohio; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
