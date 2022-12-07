WCup Portugal Switzerland Soccer

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, third from right, sits on the bench during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Switzerland, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

 ALESSANDRA TARANTINO/AP PHOTO

LUSAIL, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from the starting lineup for Portugal’s match against Switzerland on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup.

The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about Ronaldo’s attitude in the last game. Gonçalo Ramos, a 21-year-old forward who made his international debut three weeks ago, made his first career start for his national team as Ronaldo’s replacement and scored a hat trick to lead Portugal into the quarterfinals with a 6-1 victory.

