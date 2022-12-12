APTOPIX WCup Morocco Portugal Soccer

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing an opportunity to score during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

 MARTIN MEISSNER/AP PHOTO

DOHA, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo said in a cryptic social media post that his dream of winning the World Cup with Portugal has ended, while stopping short of announcing his retirement from international duty.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo left the field in tears after Portugal lost 1-0 to Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

