SEBRING — An Amtrak ride from Miami to Highlands County in March 2020 cost Erick Rondil 25 years in prison Thursday. That’s because the 28-year-old was barred from leaving Dade County under a felony probation agreement.
Rondil was originally charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2018 after a man was shot and injured inside Maryland Fried Chicken in Avon Park.
Rondil pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and was released on probation. He also was ordered not to leave Dade County — where he lived after being released — without the court’s permission. He also faced a nightly 10 p.m. curfew.
A Miami probation officer testified during Rondil’s violation of probation hearing Thursday that she had denied him permission to leave Miami-Dade in March 2020.
However, Rondil took the train out of Miami to Avon Park anyway. That’s according to Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Du’Wayne Kelly, who said the Amtrak Police Department had provided him with a copy of Rondil’s train ticket. Kelly also told the court that Rondil had traveled to Avon Park to settle a score with the man injured in the restaurant shooting two years earlier.
The detective, who was under oath at Thursday’s hearing, told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada that he had used GPS location data from Rondil’s phone – accurate up to 14 meters, or 42 square feet – to locate and arrest Rondil in Avon Park that day. He charged Rondil with violating his probation and handcuffed him. Rondil has remained in the Highlands County Jail since that day.
Prosecutor Richard Castillo on Thursday asked Estrada to designate Rondil a violent felony offender of special concern. Violent offenders of special concern can receive the sentence they avoided when they pleaded guilty. In other words, Rondil could now be sentenced for firing into the restaurant and harming the victim.
Castillo pointed to Rondil’s prior convictions, including aggravated battery and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.
“He’s on felony probation, then he’s arrested for a qualifying offense, which is the aggravated battery charge,” Castillo said of Rondil. “That now triggers the Violent Felony Offender of Special Concern (designation), and he is found to be a danger to the community.”
Rondil’s attorney, Michael Hrdlicka, argued that there have been no qualifying offenses since Rondil was arrested, other than the violation of probation charge.
Estrada agreed with Castillo and gave Rondil the designation, which will follow him throughout his time in prison. Such defendants are segregated with other violent offenders. Once he’s released, it will affect whether he’ll ever get probation again.
In early November, Hrdlicka urged Estrada to exclude the GPS location data evidence Kelly used to find Rondil.
Calling the search warrant for the location data illegal, Hrdlicka filed a motion to suppress any evidence, including phone records, Rondil’s arrest, and any statements Rondil made to Kelly.
“If I am successful, then that throws out proof of the arrest, and therefore, the violation of the probation charge,” Hrdlicka said.
Alas, Estrada denied the motion Thanksgiving week.
Hrdlicka told the Highlands-News Sun last week that he will appeal Estrada’s GPS location ruling to the Second District Court of Appeal. If he wins, Estrada could be forced to throw out his violation of probation arrest. Hrdlicka could also appeal Rondil’s 25-year sentence, believing Rondil should not have been designated a violent offender of special concern.