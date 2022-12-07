SEBRING — Sebring Elks #1529 has chosen Ronna Mason as Elk of the Month for December. A person who has been an Elk for 16 years, Ronna has enjoyed her Elk years by volunteering in many areas. She was Leading Knight in 2012-2013, Exalted Ruler in 2013-2014 and part of 2016-2017, and is currently the Lodge Chaplain. She has been chairman of the Lodge Activities, Orientation, Decoration and Summer Charity Bingo.
Ronna was part of the Friday night dining room team for 13 years. She currently dedicates herself in obtaining Elk grants for the betterment of our community, is a member of the Sebring Elks team that does quarterly reports to the State Elks, is Chairman of Elks National Foundation (ENF), and she enjoys baking for the Friday night dinners. Since 2007, she has been chairman of the Lodge’s Public Relations. As you can see, she is a dedicated Elk who loves getting involved. Ronna says that the best part of being an Elk is enjoying the time with fellow members.