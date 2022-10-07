SEBRING — Highlands County was hit by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and while the damage was not as bad as Hurricane Irma five years ago, there were places that were damaged. Some of the county’s damage was from wind, some from rain and some, a combination of the two.
The old Kmart building adjacent to the Lakeshore Mall was one of those buildings that took a hit, resulting in catastrophic damage. The roof to the former discount merchandise store collapsed from the storm’s battering. The store was vacant and no one was injured.
The store, while next to the mall, is privately owned and not a part of the mall.
Mall General Manager Jenny Cheek said the materials that collapsed burst through the former front doors of Kmart, the ones that opened to the interior of the mall. Glass, water and debris littered the mall’s corridor. The center aisle of the common area was flooded.
Cleanup in the common areas has begun, Cheek said. Some stores had carpet and flooring wet. Cheek said they will have to replace some of it.
Cheek said she arrived to the mess on Thursday. The power returned to the mall on Saturday and they were able to open on Monday.
A couple of years ago, the owner of Lakeshore Mall sold Kmart to someone who planned to create a drive-thru storage facility. A search of the county’s property appraiser’s office shows the owner as Storage Units Sebring, LLC out of Winter Garden, Florida.
Cheek said the owners have been to the location on more than one occasion this past week. They have assessed the damage and have a plan. She hoped the incident would motivate them to move along with business plans.
Cheek said many people have taken pictures and even some from the inside of the store; none of which have been authorized. She did share her pictures with the Highlands News-Sun. The front of the store is now boarded up to the ceiling and will get a coat of paint to make the closure less conspicuous.
The mall was built in 1991 and opened in February 1992. The roof has been replaced and renovations have been done since the opening.
Cheek was very happy no one was hurt.
“We’ll move forward with restoration,” Cheek said. “We’ll be better than ever. I’m just thankful no on was injured. Everything is fixable.”