SEBRING — Highlands County was hit by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and while the damage was not as bad as Hurricane Irma five years ago, there were places that were damaged. Some of the county’s damage was from wind, some from rain and some, a combination of the two.

The old Kmart building adjacent to the Lakeshore Mall was one of those buildings that took a hit, resulting in catastrophic damage. The roof to the former discount merchandise store collapsed from the storm’s battering. The store was vacant and no one was injured.

