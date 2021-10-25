SEBRING — A good man is hard to find, but not a good doctor, unless that doctor is as humble as Dr. Placido Roquiz, who puts God, family and his patients before accolades.
When awarded this year’s Surgeon of the Year by the Highlands News-Sun, not only was he speechless, or pose for a photograph, he could not be reached for a photo or comment.
When sought at his practice or via phone, he was not available, but staff at his son’s medical practice said they were off at an important family function.
As described by his son Dr. Andrew Roquiz, who practices family medicine in the Sebring area, his family stays close and have celebrated life, even in the face of the loss of his mother, Dr. Placido Roquiz’s wife, last year.
Dr. Andrew Roquiz wrote in his blog, “The Christian Doctor,” of the light-heartedness of his family, how they were convinced his mother would not want a funeral, but instead would want a Celebration of Life with laughter, food, parties, faith, family, generosity and music. The essence of her life was the essence of life, he wrote. Photos of their family, especially of her and Dr. Placido Roquiz together show a couple in love with life and with each other.
Dr. Placido Roquiz, on his own social media outlet, recorded a video a few years ago, singing of the immense joy of seeing his daughter become a bride.
His passion comes out in his work, as well, as described by 77-year-old Donna Pierce, who arrived at AdventHealth Sebring’s Emergency Room one day sick at her stomach, soon to learn she needed a hernia operation.
That’s when she met Dr. Placido Roquiz, called in for the emergency surgery.
“When he came in, he asked if I would mind if he said a prayer. I thought, ‘That is amazing,’” Pierce said. “He just set me at ease, like an old doctor who just cared about his patients.”
Pierce said he said a prayer for her and for him and to guide his hands during the surgery, to make the surgery a success and to have God watch over it and them.
“He really put me at ease,” Pierce said.
Pierce, who has split each years since 2000 between Highlands County and Alexandria, Indiana, said the surgery couldn’t have gone smoother. She said preparation went well and the scar “looks great,” too.
“He just needs to keep working,” Pierce said. “He’s just a beautiful person. That’s a quality that has to come within your heart.”
Dr. Roquiz is listed as having graduated from the Manila Central University Filemon D. Tanchoco Foundation College of Medicine in 1978. He is a general surgeon in Sebring and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including AdventHealth Sebring and Highlands Regional Medical Center.
Patients praise him as one who listens closely, attentively, and one who explains the situation to them clearly and kindly.