LAKE PLACID — Stephanie Michelle Rose, 32 and Jared Joseph Delsignore, 34, of Sebring were arrested on Wednesday afternoon by officers from Lake Placid Police Department. Rose is facing charges of possession of cocaine with intent to sell/ manufacture, probation violation, drug equipment possession, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of meth(amphetamine) with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver. She is being held without bond in the Highlands County Jail.
Delsignore is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to sell/manufacture and possession of drug equipment. Delsignore is being held without bond at the county jail. EMS was dispatched but the co-defendants refused treatment.
According to the LPPD arrest report, officers were dispatched to a hotel on Lakeview Road when a the housekeeping reported two unresponsive people. Chief James Fansler made contact with Delsignore and Rose and another officer noted seeing used syringes in plain site.
The officers continued their search and found drug paraphernalia in bags with equipment used to inject drugs. Another bag revealed blue pills that were determined to be pain killers and a baggie with a crystal-like substance was found in another bag that would test positive for methamphetamine. Powdery substance that turned out to be cocaine was also found with small bags consistent with sales was also found.
The co-defendents were made aware of their Miranda Rights and escorted to the jail.