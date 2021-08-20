Rosie L. Hart
Rosie Lee Hart, age 85, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at her home. She was born Feb. 28, 1936 in Nashville, Georgia to Arnold and Ruth (Surrency) Roland and has lived in Avon Park, Florida for most of her life. She graduated from Avon Park High School, Class of 1954, graduated from St. Lukes School of Nursing in Jacksonville, Florida Class of 1957. Rosie worked as a Registered Nurse for 55-plus years for numerous facilities including B.C. Ostling, M.D., the APCI Infirmary, the Barranco Clinic, Good Shepherd Hospice, and Family Practice Center of Avon Park with Dr. D.B. Geldart, M.D. She was a member of Florida Avenue Baptist Church where she was active in Sunday School, Choir, Women’s Missionary Union and also church clerk.
She is survived by her children – Debbie Jackson of West Virginia; Joel Hart of Marrietta, Georgia; and Kristy Haislip (Brad) of Avon Park, Florida; grandchildren – Tim Hart, Shannara Jackson, Tylendel Jackson, Rosie Haislip and Kylee Haislip; sister-in-law – Frankie Roland of Colorado Springs, Colorado; half-sister – Leta Bryant of Maine; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband – Gordon Hart and brothers – Arnold Roland Jr. and Herbert Roland.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church with Rev. George Hall officiating. Family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. prior to the funeral service. She will be laid to rest on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Bougainvillea Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Avon Park, Florida 33825. Online condolences can be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com