FROSTPROOF — Danique Rosius, 23, was released from prison on Tuesday and re-arrested the same day by Polk County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say Rosius served two-and-a-half years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed robbery in Highlands County in 2015.
In a press release, PCSO Public Information Officer Carrie Horstman said a deputy saw Danique as a passenger in a car holding two toddlers in his lap. The toddlers were not restrained in a seat belt. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on Hopson Road.
The car, driven by his twin sister Monique Rosius, drove about a mile before pulling over, according to the report. When the deputy searched the vehicle, a “handgun and a loaded magazine” was found next to the glovebox.
Danique allegedly told deputies that he was unaware the gun was there and he had just gotten released from the state prison earlier that day. He was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and taken to the Polk County Jail.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd reacted as incredulously as always.
“One would think if you’ve just been released from prison after being convicted of violent felonies, you would do everything in your power to not break the law again, or be anywhere near a firearm,” he said. “This guy literally broke the law the same day he was released from custody, not to mention putting small children in danger. We hope he’s learned his lesson this time.”