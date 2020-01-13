SEBRING — Nancy Pikakae Ross, 58 of Sebring, found out that while she has free speech, there are consequences when it involves threatening to kill a public servant. She was arrested on Jan. 4 by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and now faces charges of disorderly intoxication in a public place causing a disturbing and crimes against a person, threatening a public servant. Since the initial report, a DUI with property damage and refusing to sign a summons charges have been added according to the Highlands County Clerk of Courts website.
According to the HCSO arrest report said Ross was arrested for driving under the influence. After she was involved in a single car crash, she was taken to the hospital to be cleared. On the way to the hospital, Ross allegedly told the deputy that he would regret “doing this to her.”
The deputy wrote she was yelling and being verbally abusive to him and yelling in the emergency room. The report shows Ross was yelling swear words and vulgarities so much that patients and family members of patients left their rooms to see what was going on. A physician entered her room and told her there were children and other patients her yelling and language were disturbing.
Ross was cleared by the physicians and taken to jail. On the way to jail Ross allegedly said she had friends in high places and the deputy would be fired. The report said she told the deputy,” Are you happy doing this to a 60-year-old lady? I will kill you.”
Ross complained the deputies inventorying her purse would steal her money. She allegedly threatened to kill the deputy again. Ross has made bond and was released from jail.