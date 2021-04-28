LAKE PLACID — Folks around Lake Placid will soon see a brand-new sign around town with the simple wording ‘Rotary International.’ It will pop up at the many events sponsored by the two Lake Placid Rotary Clubs.
The previous mobile sign was in need of help, so Dr. Phil Bennett, affectionately known as ‘Farmer Phil,’ and fellow Rotarian Norm Church decided it would be best to start from scratch and build a new sign. So, a recent chicken dinner fundraiser was held to offset the materials and trailer needed to create this eye-catching sign.
It was a joint project between the Lake Placid Rotary, which meets for breakfast meetings, and the Lake Placid Noon Rotary. Church is one of those early 6:44 a.m. members, while Bennett prefers the noon meetings. Mornings meet in the back of Mid-Florida Credit Union on Wednesdays. The noon club holds their Thursday meetings and lunch at the Lake Placid Masonic Lodge.
Both clubs are very active in community events, like high school scholarships. Both academic and vocational scholarships are awarded. The noon group offers a large boost to a law enforcement recruit. The morning club has also adopted Lake Country Elementary School as its special beneficiary. Each year they donate over $2,500 in school supplies to the school.
Other Rotary functions are sponsoring ‘Freedom Flights’ for veterans. A veteran and an escort are flown to Washington DC for two days, with all expenses paid, so they can visit the war memorials there. The annual Wild Game Dinner is also a huge Rotary fundraiser.
Currently, there are about 27 active members in each club. The criteria for membership is a professional or business relationship to the community. Frank Hartzell of Hartzell’s Grocery Market is the current president at noon. He has been a Rotarian for 45 years and has yet to miss a meeting. Meanwhile, Realtor Pam Brewer is the morning president of her group.
Internationally, Rotary’s main goal is the eradication of polio. While only two countries remain with active cases, a world-wide vaccination program continues to protect children from polio’s return.
If you would like to learn more about becoming a Rotarian, call Norm Church at 863-441-2614. Watch for that new trailer parked somewhere in Lake Placid.