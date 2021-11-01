SEBRING — Sebring Sunrise Rotary fed a total of 305 first responders in this year’s annual First Responders BBQ.
Debra Weiser, one of the organizers of the event, said 21 people turned out the 305 meals in just 50 minutes, the fastest time compared to previous years.
This year had the added enjoyment of having Rotary District Governor Deborah Williams join in the packing and stacking at the annual event that Rotary District 6890 — Highlands, Hardee, Hillsborough and Polk counties — recognized last year as the Service Project of the Year.
“This district is amazing,” Williams said. “It has some amazing Rotarians: ‘Service above self.’ We serve to change lives.”
Rotarians have scheduled their event each year to take place on National First Responders Appreciation Day. Sebring Sunrise Rotary members grab stacks of packed-up barbecue lunches and deliver them to various agencies and stations throughout the county. They set up their base of operations this year at Fireman’s Pavilion at the Highlands County Fairgrounds.
“I get invited to a lot of great things,” Williams said. “These are my Rotarians. I’m here to support the clubs.”
Rotarian Eric T. Zwayer, Highlands County’s tax collector, said he and Rotarian Greg Griffin barbecued 20 pork butts to get the pulled pork for the meals. Each meal had a pulled pork sandwich with potato salad, homemade baked beans and a cookie.
National First Responders Appreciation Day was designated as Oct. 28 in 2017 to recognize the men and women who make it their business to take immediate action when disaster strikes, whether they are firefighters, police, paramedics or others who rush into a dangerous situation to help others.