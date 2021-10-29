SEBRING — In 2015, when volunteers for a Lake Jackson cleanup canvassed a mile from Sunset Grill to Chicanes, they collected eight bags of garbage.
That was the first time Carole Cook, of Sebring Sunrise Rotary, took part in a cleanup on the lake she refers to as the “backbone of the community” for Sebring. That event had a turnout of 130 people with 40 students from the Sebring High School International Baccalaureate Programme (IB).
The event also had boats and divers and people of all ages, Cook said, and it’s hoped it will have the same, or even more.
Cook is quick to point out that she’s assisting Avon Park-based engineer Carl Cool, fellow Rotarian and former county administrator, who has taken the lead in organizing this event. Staff at his office, where he was unavailable Wednesday, said he’s in constant contact with people to arrange donations or recruit volunteers.
Debra Weiser, fellow Rotarian, said they hope they can get the word out this time to get a decent count of volunteers willing to walk the shoreline and get it done.
“Anybody in the community who wants to come, the more the merrier,” Weiser said.
The event will start at 8 a.m. Nov. 6 at Veterans Beach on Lakeview Drive in Sebring — on the west side of the lake — and will go until noon.
Cook explains that the lakeshore is divided into nine sections, since it’s nine miles in circumference, and each team will walk that mile collecting garbage.
Weiser said everyone will receive garbage bags and an assignment. Cook said there may also be vests and grasping tools available. Weiser said participants will also need to sign a hold-harmless agreement and watch for lakeside animals, especially snakes.
A light breakfast will be served to start, they said, and Mayor John Shoop and his son, J.C. Shoop, will grill up hot dogs back at Veterans Beach after it’s done.
Cook said it would be a great effort to help the community clean up one of its signature sites.
“We all live on it; fish on it; boat on it,” Cook said. “It’s the backbone of our community.”
She said that when she moved to Sebring in 2014, she found a lot of trash lying about the lakeshore, clogging birds’ beaks and nests.
While she didn’t say that people intentionally toss litter out their car windows, she did believe a lot of trash does fly out of open windows or open truck beds, falling on the shoulders and either blowing or washing into the lake.
If everybody pitches in, by picking up what’s there and not adding to it, both Weiser and Cook said, the lake can look like that signature site and be more healthy, environmentally.