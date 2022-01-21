LAKE PLACID — In the center of Bicentennial Park off Dal Hall Boulevard sits a gazebo that was placed there by the Morning Rotary Club. The gazebo offers shade and a place to rest while families watch their children in the park. Unfortunately, the gazebo was vandalized on Jan. 5. What vandals meant for bad, members of the Morning Rotary Club was having none of it.
Rotarian Norm Church reached out to town officials and asked if he could fix it. After hearing a “yes” from the town, Church brought his trusty hammer and his carpentry skills and fixed the gazebo. It took the better part of a day to repair/replace the wooden slats on the floor and the wood pieces that form the back rest and other odds and ends.
The Rotary Club covered the $130 of materials and Norm Church donated his time and talents. The town’s employees added the finishing touches and painted the gazebo. This is not the first time the gazebo has been vandalized and Church has repaired it. In fact, it has been repaired by Church a few times and by the town a few times.
Church said his local club bought the gazebo from Haines City and had it brought to the park for the 100th anniversary of Rotary International in 2016-2017. He explained why he keeps fixing the gazebo again and again.
“The Rotary stands by what we call the four-way test: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? And, will it be beneficial for all concerned? So I try to live by that. Here’s this project and it was brought here for the community and everybody that lives here. So, I want to maintain that as best I can and keep it to a point where it’s usable and safe for all of us. I think it fits the four-way test.”
The town put a water fountain in when the gazebo was brought in, but the fountain was shortly destroyed by vandals.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said they did not catch the vandals yet from the Jan. 5 incident. He is asking anyone with any information to call the police department at 863-699-3757 or email lakeplacidchief@gmail.com.
Church was a professor at South Florida State College in cabinet making for over 30 years. Before that, he was in the military. Church shares his carpentry skills with his neighbors when they need help as well.
“I just like to do things for others. It’s also part of my religion. God says to help others besides yourself. Rotary fits into that very nicely. I have the skill and I am still able to do it. Some day I won’t be able to do it.”
Church’s own grandchildren have used the playground quite a bit. He feels the playground is an asset to the town and should be taken care of ... he said as he righted the garbage can and picked up the litter.