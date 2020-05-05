Rotary District 6890 Governor Kip Kipnis and Rotary District 6890 Foundation President Gary Gunter presented a check last week to Feeding Tampa Bay for $10,000 on behalf of the Rotary Clubs and members throughout the District.
“We are pleased to donate $ 10,000 to support COVID-19 relief work in the four counties of Rotary District 6890 – Highlands, Hardee, Hillsborough, and Polk counties,” Kipnis said. “We know that the money be well spent in those counties to feed people affected by the pandemic. We hope to do much more!”
They presented the check to Jayci Peters, chief communications and culture officer for Feeding Tampa Bay, at its central warehouse. The money will pay for 50,000 meals to be distributed in the four counties.
“Feeding Tampa Bay has become the focal point for addressing a new epidemic of hunger caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and all those who are able can be a part of the solution,” said Rotary District 6890 Foundation President Gary Gunter. “Just give!”