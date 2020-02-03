Like many youngsters in the Sebring area, Kaylan Rotman received her first real introduction to tennis through the weekly clinics put on by Horace Watkis at the County Club of Sebring’s Thakkar Tennis Center.
But her time in Sebring was cut a bit short when the family moved.
“I was in Sebring until fourth grade,” she said. “I went to Lakeview Christian School all those years and then I moved up to Orlando with my family.”
After a year at Windermere Preparatory School, Rotman transferred to Like Highland Prep, which agreed with her a little bit more and was the school she graduated high school from.
While at Lake Highland Prep, Rotman became more serious about athletics, until ultimately it was time to choose one to focus on, which wasn’t an easy choice.
“I also used to play golf when I lived in Sebring, but once I moved to Orlando I kind of had to pick a sport,” Rotman said. “I also played volleyball in middle school, so I had to choose between the three and honestly tennis was the most fun. I enjoyed it the most; I liked the strategies and I liked being on the court.”
Not competing in tennis until late in middle school was a bit of a disadvantage for Rotman, but in the end, talent wins out, so when Rotman graduated from high school, there were some colleges who wanted her to come play tennis for them.
“I had a couple of different ones, but because I started playing tennis so late — a lot of players who play D1 tennis started competing at a very young age — I had a good handful, maybe five or six,” she said. “Villanova was my first visit and it seemed like a place I could really grow and it challenged me academically and athletically, so it seemed like a good fit. It was my only visit and I knew that I really wanted to go to Villanova after that.”
Naturally, moving from Sebring and Orlando to the Philadelphia area is a bit of a shock, especially when the winter months roll around.
“I only spoke to schools in the Northeast,” she said. “My freshman was the coldest year, so I definitely needed to buy a couple of more coats. It was cool experiencing fall and the leaves falling and the seasons changing. It was a little bit of a shock, but I really like it.”
On the court, the Wildcats are up against a bit of a disadvantage against many of the teams they play.
“Villanova isn’t fully funded yet but we’re in the Big East Conference and a lot of other teams are funded,” Rotman said. “We’re not the best in our conference but we put up a really good fight against a lot of fully-funded teams. Xavier, for example, is probably one of the strongest teams in our conference and each year we keep getting closer and closer.”
Villanova also plays matches against most of the other Philadelphia-area schools, such as Drexel, Temple and LaSalle.
“We play a lot of different levels of competition,” Rotman said. “It’s almost when you apply to a university you have your reach schools, your target schools and your safety schools. We play all sorts of matches against different schools to experience different competition. We all learn so much from each match. Even ones that may be easier, we learn a lot about ourselves within that competition.”
She said one of the goals the team has for this season is positive response; the ability to keep positive, and not let a bad point or two have an effect on the entire match. That’s something she also credits her father, Dr. Darrin Rotman, with teaching her at a young age.
“My dad didn’t teach me the techniques or the fundamentals of the sport but he really helped me learn how to compete and how to always have a positive mentality,” she said. “Even when I was down on myself he was always there for me to pick me back up. My dad was my biggest role model in tennis.”
Rotman said the mental aspect of tennis is a huge part of the game and it was actually a loss last year that was a turning point and she ended her junior year with an impressive 11-3 record.
The Wildcats are 1-1 this season, having defeated George Mason 5-2 on Jan. 25 and then fell to Navy 6-1 the following day. Rotman is 1-1 in singles matches, but also has been playing No. 1 doubles for the Wildcats, where she and Claudia Althans are 2-0.
Rotman said one thing she always enjoys seeing is young kids on the tennis court.
“It’s really cute and definitely inspiring that they’re getting out there and still playing sports because I feel like a lot of kids these days focus on video games and playing with their phones,” she said. “It’s nice to see kids get out there and I love working with kids of the tennis courts because they’re so wide-eyed and ready to learn.”
Other young athletes are going to have to concentrate on one sport, as Rotman did, and she said the best advice she could give anyone is to follow their heart and play the sport they enjoy the most.
“I know there could be a lot of outside pressure, but in the end it’s going to be you playing the sport and you have to be happy with it,” she said. “Pick the sport that you enjoy. Don’t pick a sport because you’re good in it and you might get a better college offer, just enjoy it because otherwise you’re going to get burnt out and pressured to continue it for other reasons than your happiness.”