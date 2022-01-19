Rotten politicians need to go
We, meaning all citizens across our nation, need your help. Surely, there is a solution to rotten politicians and getting rid of them. I assume that you have friends who are just as intelligent and just as bent on routing out corruption as you are. Please work with your friends, and even those who disagree with you, for a solution.
As far as I am concerned there is a solution for every problem, we just need to relentlessly search for it. I would be honored to offer any assistance that I could.
I am a 72-year-old retired paramedic. Whatever that means.
Michael Byrd
Sebring