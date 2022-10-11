TAMPA, Fla. — Grady Jarrett and the Atlanta Falcons didn’t want to touch the subject of whether NFL quarterbacks are being given extra protection in the wake of the concussion that sidelined Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa.
Especially when the quarterback in question was Tom Brady.
Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer after what many observed to be a typical sack late in the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
The 6-foot, 305-pound Jarrett wrapped up Brady from behind on third down and spun him to the ground — a tackle similar in style to the one that injured Tagovailoa, but not nearly as violent.
The Falcons were stunned when referee Jerome Boger threw his flag. Head coach Arthur Smith doubled over with his hands on his head.
“That was not roughing the passer,” tweeted Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, reflecting reactions from many around the sport.
“What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket, and unnecessarily throwing him to the ground,” Boger told a pool reporter after the game. “That is what I was making my decision based upon.”
Boger was also asked if the call was a specific measure ordered by the league in response to takedowns like the one that injured Tagovailoa.
“No, not necessarily,” he said.
Brady threw for 351 yards and a touchdown, completing 35 of 52 passes without an interception, avoiding his first three-game losing streak since 2002, when he was with the New England Patriots. Leonard Fournette scored two TDs for the Bucs (3-2) on a 1-yard run and a 1-yard reception.
A boy ran onto the field after Fournette’s first TD and was tackled hard by a security guard at the opposite end of the field. Police said there would be no charges and no arrest was made.
The Falcons (2-3) trimmed a 21-0 deficit to six on Marcus Mariota’s 19-yard TD throw to Olamide Zaccheaus and subsequent 2-point conversion pass to KhaDarel Hodge with 4:38 remaining in the fourth quarter but the Bucs, aided by the roughing the passer call, were able to run out the clock.
Jarrett declined comment after the game, but his actions exposed his frustration. He slammed a garbage can and beverage cooler while repeating an expletive several times in the tunnel and hallway on the way to the locker room. He said he’d discuss the call on his Tuesday radio show.
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles didn’t think Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, was getting special treatment on the play. But he thought the fallout from Tagovailoa’s concussion — suffered amid a series of events that prompted changes this week to the league’s concussion protocol — may have influenced the call.
“I saw that one being called. I saw it against Tua. I saw it in the London game this morning,” Bowles said. “I think they are starting to crack down on some of the things like slinging quarterbacks. Right now, the way they are calling it, I think a lot of people would have gotten that call.”
“League safety is at an all-time high, as it should be,” he added. “Anything close, which we understand going into the ball game, they’re going to call it.”
The Falcons saw it differently.
“From my vantage point it looked like it was a bad call, but that’s why you put the refs out there to make these calls,” defensive back Casey Hayward Jr. said. “They pay these guys to make those calls. It looked bad on my standpoint, but I was in the back end.”
Smith said he was “not going to get into that.”
The 45-year-old Brady also stepped around the subject.
“I don’t throw flags,” he said.
JETS 40, DOLPHINS 17
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Michael Carter scored on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs and New York ran past Miami to snap a 12-game skid against AFC East opponents.
Quarterback Zach Wilson, Breece Hall and Braxton Berrios also rushed for scores to help the Jets to their first 3-2 start since 2017. It was the franchise’s first win against a division rival since topping Buffalo in Week 17 of the 2019 season.
The Dolphins lost another quarterback to injury when Teddy Bridgewater — starting for Tua Tagovailoa — was hit by rookie cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner on a blitz as he was about to throw on Miami’s first play from scrimmage. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone on the play, resulting in a safety.
Bridgewater injured an elbow and was examined for a concussion before being ruled out. He was replaced by rookie Skylar Thompson, who had a few efficient drives for the Dolphins (3-2).
Thompson was 19 of 33 for 166 yards and an interception, and Raheem Mostert had 113 yards rushing and a TD for Miami, which dropped its second in a row.
Wilson threw for 210 yards without an interception and improved to 2-0 as a starter.
TEXANS 13, JAGUARS 6
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dameon Pierce ran for 99 yards and a touchdown, a score set up by the rookie’s 20-yard gain in which he broke six tackles, and Houston extended its winning streak over Jacksonville to nine.
Houston picked up its first win of the season and fifth straight at Jacksonville despite finishing with 248 yards of offense.
The Texans (1-3-1) got a huge assist from rookie Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker, who rag-dolled quarterback Davis Mills after whistles stopped a third-and-20 play. The mistake by the No. 1 overall draft pick gave Houston 15 yards and an automatic first down.
Pierce then made Jaguars (2-3) look silly on his longest run of the day. He slipped through the line of scrimmage and then wiggled and willed his way through half the defense. Pierce scored up the middle two plays later.
Trevor Lawrence delivered a second straight stinker. The second-year starter completed 25 of 47 passes for 286 yards and two interceptions, one that was picked in the end zone by rookie Derek Stingley Jr.
Mills completed 16 of 24 passes for 140 yards. He was sacked once.