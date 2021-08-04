LAKE PLACID — The town’s finance director says the Town Council has found a way to reduce salaries by $7,900 as the second round of budget talks near this week.
Finance Director Rachel Osborne, who puts together the proposed budget for the council and the public to parse, said she and the council will seek to hold the 2021-2022 budget at $6,282,554 ... or less. That’s $51,101 less than last year’s budget of $6,333,655.
The first budget hearing began with a few adjustments that are now noted in this week’s budget documents, including $20,000 for the repair of the gazebo railing in Devane Park, which has been repaired so many times that it has worn out, said Public Works Director Alan Keefer told the council.
Police Chief James Fansler also received $9,600 for new equipment such as cameras and radios.
There’s other good news for residents, Osborne said. The county Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee has approved the $140,801 for improvements to Lake June recreation area. That will see more parking spaces and improvements around the boat ramp. The town will pitch in $24,847 on that project.
Another large budget move: The town will move $50,000 in Community Redevelopment Agency that was to fund a stormwater study to capital improvements, Osborne said.
“The council decided to wait on the stormwater study, and instead to use the money for sidewalk projects, for installing light poles and paving at Hendricks Avenue and Michigan Street.”
The council will hold Round 2 of budget talks at 5:30 p.m. today (Wednesday) at the Lake Placid Government Center, 1069 U.S. 27 North.