Well, the Democrats got their pound of flesh last Wednesday when they formally impeached Donald J. Trump. In the most one-sided, raucous and vindictive display of animosity that I have ever seen, the two party systems showed a complete dysfunctional side of our Federal government in action.
Claims and counterclaims went back and forth until the inevitable vote counting took place to put the word "impeached" behind the name of our 49th president. Trump's legacy, ego and image just took a hit that will remain with him in the history books.
Round two will be coming up soon and that is the trial in the Senate. It is almost a forgone conclusion that the Republican Senate will not kick him out of office. What that means is in 11 months you and I have to decide the fate of the Trump presidency. Will it be four more years of media bashing, a foreign policy in shambles and constant insults to anyone that criticizes Trump, or will there be a realization that the Federal government is not a Trump company and civil servants are not his employees?
No president can run this country alone, and tweets and wild rallies are not the answer. A little humble pie will go a long way to heal this country. Remember to vote next November.
Hal Graves
Sebring