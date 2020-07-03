SEBRING — On Tuesday, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division arrested 22, many of them alleged drug dealers, in a roundup called “Operation Dry Ice.”
Most of the arrests had to do with methamphetamine, often sold on the street as “ice,” and while most were charged with dealing drugs, some merely had drugs in their possession.
Some of those arrested could face federal indictments, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were joined in the operation by agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and deputies with the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office.
“This operation was the culmination of hundreds of hours of investigations and undercover work. I want to commend the members of the Special Operations Division for their hard work and dedication, and thank the other agencies who assisted us in making these arrests,” said Sheriff Paul Blackman.
Most of the people on the list, he said, probably thought they had gotten away with selling drugs.
“[Tuesday], they found out otherwise,” Blackman said.
Blackman posted that he wanted to send a message to anyone else “who wants to peddle their poison” in Highlands County that they would end up in a video or similar post by his agency.
Sheriff’s officials couldn’t say whether or not coronavirus played a part in the timing of the arrests, although that was possible.
More likely, the timing had to do with not compromising information gathered for related investigations, officials said.
More investigations are in the works, with a possibility of more arrests for those not yet named.
Arrested were as follows. Some reports were not available at press time for details of the cases.
- Michael Barnett, 47 — Sale of methamphetamine (multiple counts), own or rent a vehicle to traffic methamphetamine, delivery of drug paraphernalia, use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, and rent/own structure/vehicle to sell drugs.
Deputies conducted a controlled purchase from Barnett on March 21, 2019, reports said, for more than 14 grams — less than $500 — of methamphetamine on U.S. 27 in Avon Park.
- Donald Ray Brown, 47 — Sale of methamphetamine, delivery of drug paraphernalia, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
Deputies set up a controlled purchase of 4.2 grams of methamphetamine on March 26, 2020, on Fifth Street in Sebring.
- Alexander Capps, 40 — Possession of opium, distribution of heroin, manufacture/deliver drug equipment, use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, sale of cannabis, rent/own a structure/vehicle known to sell drugs, manufacture/deliver drug equipment, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
Deputies set up a controlled purchase of less than $400 of heroin on Fairview Lane in Lorida.
- Delores Fraser, 59 — Possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, distribution of drug paraphernalia, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
Deputies set up a controlled purchase on March 25, 2020, of less than $100 of Alprazolam (Xanax) on Red Oak Avenue in Sebring.
- Sandra Frazier, 29 — Possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
On Feb. 27, 2020, deputies made a traffic stop on a white taxi van on Placid View Drive at Lake Mirror Drive in Lake Placid. A search of the vehicle found a gram of methamphetamine.
- Jordan Hinojosa, 34 — Possession of methamphetamine with intent, sale of methamphetamine, distribution of drug paraphernalia, use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, and own or rent a structure to sell methamphetamine.
- Sherri Hoover, 25 — Sale of methamphetamine, delivery of drug paraphernalia, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
On Jan. 9, 2020, narcotics detectives conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine in the parking lot on Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
- Jedidiah Jenniges, 41 — Sale of methamphetamine, delivery of drug paraphernalia, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
On Nov. 14, 2019, narcotics detectives conducted a controlled purchase of approximately 1.8 grams of methamphetamine on Green Acre Way in Sebring.
- Thomas Lynch, 31 — Sale of methamphetamine, delivery of drug paraphernalia, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
On May 15, 2020, narcotics detectives conducted a controlled purchase of two grams of methamphetamine on Valiant Street in Sebring.
- Adam McClelland, 37 — Sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, rent/own structure/vehicle known to sell drugs, and manufacture/deliver drug equipment.
- Samuel Metz, 29 — Trafficking methamphetamine and delivery of drug paraphernalia.
On March 20, 2020, narcotics detectives conducted a controlled purchase of 15.4 grams of methamphetamine in a parking lot on Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
- Ashley Norman, 33 — Possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, sale of methamphetamine, distribution of drug paraphernalia, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
On Jan. 24, 2020, narcotics detectives conducted a controlled purchase of 14 grams of methamphetamine on U.S. 27 in Avon Park. Deputies stopped her car on West Lake Isis Avenue at Central Avenue and found the drugs in the car.
- Paul Null-Brunle, 25 — Sale of methamphetamine (multiple counts), possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, manufacture/deliver drug equipment, trafficking in methamphetamine, manufacture/deliver drug equipment, sale of methamphetamine, sale of ecstasy, and delivery of drug paraphernalia.
- Jason Parsons, 28 — Sale of methamphetamine, delivery of drug paraphernalia, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
- Joshua Rayos, 24 — Sale of methamphetamine, and delivery of drug paraphernalia.
- Jessica Reichersamer, 28 — Sale of methamphetamine, and elivery of drug paraphernalia.
On March 20, 2020, narcotics detectives conducted a controlled purchase of eight grams, less than $500 worth, of methamphetamine on State Road 17 in Sebring.
- Henry Rimes Jr., 39 — Sale of methamphetamine, delivery of drug paraphernalia, use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, possession of weapon by convicted felon, use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, trafficking methamphetamine, delivery of drug paraphernalia, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
On Feb. 26, 2020, narcotics detectives conducted a controlled purchase of 15 grams of methamphetamine on Kenilworth Boulevard in Sebring.
- Michael Smith, 49 — Sale of methamphetamine, use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, manufacture/deliver drug equipment, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, sale of methamphetamine, distribution of drug paraphernalia, use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, and own or rent a vehicle to sell methamphetamine.
On April 2, 2020, narcotics detectives conducted a controlled purchase of less than 14 grams of methamphetamine on U.S. 27 S. in Sebring.
Nicole Renee Smith, 38 — Possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, sale of methamphetamine, use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, possession of paraphernalia to transport drugs, and delivery of drugs within 1,000 feet of a specified area.
On March 25, 2020, narcotics detectives conducted a controlled purchase of 4.8 grams of methamphetamine on Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
Lillian Staton, 49 — Sale of methamphetamine, and delivery of drug paraphernalia.
On June 12, 2020, narcotics detectives conducted a controlled purchase of eight grams of methamphetamine on South Orange Street in Sebring.
- Steven Thompson Sr., 58 — Sale of methamphetamine, own or rent structure to sell methamphetamine, delivery of drug paraphernalia, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
- Monica Tovo, 65 — Possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
On Feb. 20, 2020, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Granada Avenue in Sebring and found drug paraphernalia and residue of methamphetamine.