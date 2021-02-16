SEBRING — The Alan Jay Arena at the Highlands County Fairgrounds was filled with friends and family excited to watch the second annual Miss Teen Highlands County competition on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 13.
While the Miss Highlands County competition is in its 84th year, this is only the second for the Miss Teen Highlands County.
In order to enter the competition, the young ladies had to be between the ages of 14-16, single, no criminal history and be of good moral standing. They also needed to be a full-time resident and student in Highlands County with a GPA of at least a 2.0 (“C” average in school).
“This is only the second year with the teen category,” explained Reagan Richards, Miss Teen Highlands County 2020. “The young teens used to be grouped with the older ones. There is such a huge difference between them that it was decided to add another level as some of the larger competitions are doing. I was the first Miss Teen Highlands County.”
The afternoon began with the presenting of the colors by the Sebring High School Air Force JROTC and the national anthem sung by Dawn Smith.
The 10 contestants opened the festivities with a special on-stage dance choreographed by Center Stage Dance Studio. The Dance Studio students provided the entertainment later in the program.
After introducing the visiting queens, the judges and score tabulators, Richards took the stage. She was resplendent in a floor-length, gold-sequined gown.
The young ladies were brought on stage for the Dress Competition and on-stage questions. They were judged on poise, personality and answers to the questions. Each contestant randomly drew a question to answer.
The contestants included Estrella Martinez (14, loves animals and photography and wants to be a veterinarian), Emma Rowe (16, swim and dive team, National Honor Society and wants to be a physical therapist), Lauren Lower (15, straight A student, loves her livestock, travel and soccer), Faith Gotsch (16, swim and debate team) and Taylor Leidel (16, dual enrollee at South Florida State College and loves caring for her dogs).
Aundria Smith (16, dual enrollee at SFSC, wants to go to medical school), Taylor Cook (16, loves volleyball and plans to become a veterinarian), Emma Welch (15, dual enrollee at SFSC, swim team, plans to study pre-med in psychology), Baxley Hines (14, National Honor Society, A+ 4H Club, wants to become an orthopedic surgeon) and Karina Gomez (15, chorus and debate team, plans to study medicine and become a trauma surgeon).
The Specialty Awards were announced. Miss Congeniality was Faith Gotsch; Miss Photogenic was Lauren Lower.
The crowd was silent as the “Top 3” were announced. They were Taylor Leidel, Emma Rowe and Baxley Hines. Each of these young ladies had their own cheering section in the stands. The finalists were asked to remain on stage for the final question. Each was asked, “What do you think are the three best qualities in a leader.” Their answers:
Leidel – “Confidence, public speaking and be kind-hearted.”
Hines – “Responsible, honesty and have a confident presence.”
Rowe – “Honesty, kindness and be a good role model.”
While the judges were reviewing their scores, Miss Teen Highlands County 2020, Reagan Richards, took her farewell walk on the runway with her father.
The queen and her court for 2021 were announced: 2nd runner-up, Baxley Hines; 1st runner-up, Taylor Leidel, and Miss Teen Highlands County 2021, Emma Rowe.
“I am absolutely ecstatic,” Rowe said afterwards. “Super excited. I was the 2019 winner (Junior Miss Highlands County), so this is my second time. It’s pretty insane with now!”