LAKE PLACID — A local resident wants to launch a competitive rowing team for local middle school and high school students.
Judy Whelk, a rowing coach who belongs to the United States Rowing and Florida State Rowing associations, urged Town Council members to provide an area in Lake June Park where she and her future rowing students can store four, 60-foot-long rowing boats, called sculls. It would store two four-seaters and two eight-seater rowing boats. The 25-by-80-foot chain link fenced area would also have a place to store the oars.
“It is a great sport,” Whelk, who has lived in Lake Placid for 21 years, told the council. “There is a ‘ballet of physical fitness to it,’ and it’s a most wonderful sport that works everything without impact. It keeps us older people in great physical shape.”
As a coach however, Whelk focused on the benefits to students who can learn the sport and earn college scholarships through competition. She would form teams from Lake Placid High School and other educational institutions and prepare them for competition with other schools in Florida.
Storing the boats near the Lake June shoreline would mean students would not have to carry them on their shoulders from the high school on Green Dragon Avenue. That would make them much too tired to then practice their rowing, she joked.
Lake June and environs is a perfect place for a competitive rowing program, she said.
“I have to drive 110 miles to row,” she said. “It’s a wonderful sport; it works everything without impact.”
Town Council Member Ray Royce urged Town Administrator Phil Williams to meet with Whelk to learn more details about her suggestion. The town may lease the space and require Whelk to provide insurance and other administrative paperwork, Royce said.
The rowing club space was but one activity the council discussed for Lake June Park. The council is seriously eyeing building pickleball courts in the same general area Whelk would like to build the rowing boat storage space.
All of this comes as the town considers the park’s Phase II design, which includes more parking, the construction of retention ponds, and other features.