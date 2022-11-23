LAKE PLACID — A local resident wants to launch a competitive rowing team for local middle school and high school students.

Judy Whelk, a rowing coach who belongs to the United States Rowing and Florida State Rowing associations, urged Town Council members to provide an area in Lake June Park where she and her future rowing students can store four, 60-foot-long rowing boats, called sculls. It would store two four-seaters and two eight-seater rowing boats. The 25-by-80-foot chain link fenced area would also have a place to store the oars.

