The core of the body is the center of strength. Focusing on tightening the abdominals, inner thighs and muscles in the hips is a way to firm the core which sends out internal messages to the rest of the body. Attention on the mid-line of the body broadcasts energy through the arms, chest and hip flexors. By practicing this “rowing” technique, the muscles tighten over time through repetition.
Begin the yoga rowing sequence by lying flat on the back, legs extended long with arms by the hips. Lengthen the spine and root your sitting bones into the mat. Slowly raise the arms parallel to each other, long and straight. Point the fingers forward as the arms are extended level, slowly lifting the back off the floor with neck firmly aligned in a straight line. When the upper body is lifted between the extended arms, it is important not to bend the neck. This pose requires straight back and tightened abdominals to lift the body off the floor at a 45-degree angle. As you lift the chest through the arms, bend the knees and keep the feet flat on the floor, as demonstrated by yoga practioners Gaylin Thomas and Chris Jordon. Hold this pose for several minutes while deeply inhaling and exhaling. These yoga practitioners reflect their strong level of concentration as this picture was taken at the Peter Powell Museum in Avon Park when the sleet was coming down and the strong winds were blowing hard against the windows on the second floor. They did not flinch!
The next stage of the pose is to focus on lifting the body to a 45-degree angle with arms extended long and forward, extend the legs and keep them parallel as you begin to row with the arms, bending and straightening the legs, in and out. “Rowing” is moving the body forward and back as the knees move in and out. This pose will take time to coordinate and requires complete mental focus on every move. The coordination of legs, arms and core takes time but it builds strength as you practice. When you remain fully engaged in making small adjustments, your inner thighs, calves and core grow stronger. After 5 or 6 breaths, lower your feet to the floor, rest and repeat the entire sequence two to three times.
When you practice “rowing”, begin slowly to gain the full benefit of strengthening the core. Each time you repeat the posture, sink your heels into the floor and squeeze your core muscles into the back. The slow move of initiating the pose adds leverage and balance to the rowing movement.
The “Rowing Pose” is one of the best yoga moves to strengthen the abdominals, arms and legs. It also reinforces concentration and visual imagery of how to correctly execute the body if practiced in front of a mirror.
Yoga is a continued learning experience. To further your advancement and learn new postures along with others, join the yoga class at the Avon Park Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main St., on Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Everyone in this class is keenly focused on gaining new strength to improve the body and mind.