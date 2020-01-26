AVON PARK — Royal Care of Avon Park Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has been a staple in Highlands and Polk Counties for over 30 years. Through the years, Royal Care has focused on the health and wellness of both communities; providing comprehensive and compassionate care to the lives of the residents and families who live there.
Royal Care is a skilled nursing facility, which has been known a place of comfort to their long-term care residents. For several years Royal Care has added a new focus, short-term rehab care. There has been major renovation going on in North Avon Park and Royal Care is putting the finishing touches on its new skilled facility. The new skilled rooms are an extension of the rehabilitation gym that opened in January of 2014, and has the latest in physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy equipment.
Nicole Vavarek, director of rehabilitation, is amazed by the headway that has been made with the construction. “Things have moved along quickly. Watching the construction from being to end has been exciting,” she said.
Pamela Matheis, RN, BS, NHA has been at Royal Care for over 17 years. “I can tell you this opportunity to open a brand new, 24-bed skilled unit is beyond exciting. The comfort patients will feel in our new addition is what I’m waiting for.
“Time and effort has been put into building a rehab unit that is like no other. Year after year we have made improvements, this includes the completion of our rehabilitation building and the anticipation of our skilled unit, but the wait is over!” Matheis said.
Royal Care has seen the need to keep the families in their own community.
Angel Wiggins, director of marketing, said, “As I walk through the halls of the hospitals I speak with family members who are in distress just thinking of the long ride out of the county to other rehab centers. Many potential residents also fear for their loved ones to be on the roads late at night. This is why Royal Care has made this commitment to keeping our families home.”
Royal Care is preparing for its ribbon cutting ceremony, which is scheduled from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Royal Care is open to the public for tours and can be scheduled with Wiggins by calling 863-453-6674. Royal Care of Avon Park is located at 1213 W. Stratford Road.